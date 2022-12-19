Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $374.88 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $374.88 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $891.86 or 0.05327094 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00489151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.23 or 0.28982445 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 778,222,956 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 777,898,695.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4636256 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,643,423.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

