Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

CVX opened at $168.72 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average is $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

