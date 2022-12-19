Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

