Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.22 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -283.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

