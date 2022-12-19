Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.40 billion-$139.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.46 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.65-$5.75 EPS.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.