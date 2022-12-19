Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.40 billion-$139.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.46 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.65-$5.75 EPS.
Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
