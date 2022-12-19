Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,208 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 197.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Signify Wealth raised its position in shares of Tesla by 297.7% in the third quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 13,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 157.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

