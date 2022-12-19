Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

C opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

