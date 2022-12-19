Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

