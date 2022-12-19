Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.04 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

