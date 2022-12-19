Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 62.2% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 124.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.