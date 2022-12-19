Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $1.42

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00008443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $1,955.04 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

