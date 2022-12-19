Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.88 million and approximately $323,434.83 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

