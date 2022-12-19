Metis (MTS) Price Hits $0.0046

Metis (MTS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Metis has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $37,747.08 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $895.17 or 0.05341423 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00487933 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,845.08 or 0.28910260 BTC.
About Metis
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
