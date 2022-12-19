Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $895.17 or 0.05341423 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00487933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,845.08 or 0.28910260 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

