Contrasting Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.18 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Argo Blockchain 2 6 0 0 1.75

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,249.87%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Cipher Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

