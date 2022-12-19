Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00015973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00219936 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08896469 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,373,253.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

