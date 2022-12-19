Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,383.01

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $66,383.01 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,845,166 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

