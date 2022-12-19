Contrasting Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.57%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus price target of $21.91, suggesting a potential upside of 75.39%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.68 $10.53 million $0.20 9.30 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

