Comparing Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Zeta Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 9.88 -$37.73 million ($1.74) -47.90 Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.88 -$249.56 million ($2.01) -4.28

Analyst Ratings

Workiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Workiva and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $88.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Workiva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -17.75% -338.14% -10.93% Zeta Global -52.41% -280.60% -68.21%

Summary

Workiva beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

