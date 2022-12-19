DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $133.94 million and $2.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,764.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00379680 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00867957 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00094332 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00606534 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00266317 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,882,134,124 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.