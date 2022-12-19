Reviewing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allin and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Allin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.37 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -1.19

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Triangle.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allin and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Allin.

Volatility and Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allin beats Healthcare Triangle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

(Get Rating)

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.