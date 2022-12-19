Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.70 billion-$144.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.56 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.