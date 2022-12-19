SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

