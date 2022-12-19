Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

