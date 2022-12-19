Mission Wealth Management LP Has $422,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $716,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $811.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $810.63 and its 200 day moving average is $726.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

