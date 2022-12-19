19,765 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Further Reading

