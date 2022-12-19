Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 992 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

