Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.31 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.66.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

