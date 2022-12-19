Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.17 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

