Mission Wealth Management LP Has $744,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.