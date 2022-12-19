SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in McKesson were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $372.64 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $229.04 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.