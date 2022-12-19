City Holding Co. Purchases Shares of 440 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $294.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $362.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

