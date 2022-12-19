Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.70 and its 200 day moving average is $505.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

