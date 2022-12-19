Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $209.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $264.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

