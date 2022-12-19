Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $471.59 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $623.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

