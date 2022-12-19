Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quanta Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $143.27 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.