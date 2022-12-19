Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $303.39 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

