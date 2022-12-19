Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

HUBB stock opened at $232.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.