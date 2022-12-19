Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.