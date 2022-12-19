Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $171.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

