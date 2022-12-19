Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 271,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $138.47.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

