Autus Asset Management LLC Has $832,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

