Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

