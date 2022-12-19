Autus Asset Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $13,711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,508,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VCR stock opened at $225.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.