Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.2 %

ABMD opened at $381.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.