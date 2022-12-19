Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Increased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,253.44 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,237.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

