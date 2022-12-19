The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

