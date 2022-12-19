Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $171.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.52.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

