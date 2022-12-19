Autus Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

