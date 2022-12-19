Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on STZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.36 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

